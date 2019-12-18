Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:22 PM
Home Front Page

49 journos murdered in 2019

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

As many as forty-nine journalists were killed across the world in the year of 2019, according to report of the Reporters Without Borders.
The report was disclosed on Tuesday. Most of them died while covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said.
The report warned that 'journalism remains a dangerous profession'.
Some 80 journalists a year have lost their lives on average over the last two
    decades, said the organisation, which is known by its French initials RSF.
But its head Christophe Deloire warned that the number of journalists murdered in countries supposedly at peace was still alarmingly high with 10 dying in Mexico alone.
"Latin America, with a total of 14 reporters killed across the continent, has become as deadly as the Middle East," he added.
While, he said, the fall in the number of fatalities in conflict zones was something to celebrate, "more and more journalists are being assassinated for their work in democratic countries, which is a real challenge to democracy."
While fewer journalists are dying, more are ending up behind bars, according to RSF.
Some 389 were locked up in 2019, up by 12 per cent than the last year.
Nearly half were imprisoned in three countries - China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which was blamed for the gruesome murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi at its embassy in Istanbul last year.
"China, which has intensified its repression of the (mostly Muslim) Uighur minority, alone holds a third of the journalists locked up in the world," RSF said.
Meanwhile, 57 journalists are being held hostage across the globe, mostly in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine.
"There has been no notable freeing of hostages this year despite major developments in Syria," the RSF said, which has led it to fear for the worst for many of those abducted.
decades, said the organisation, which is known by its French initials RSF.
But its head Christophe Deloire warned that the number of journalists murdered in countries supposedly at peace was still alarmingly high with 10 dying in Mexico alone.
"Latin America, with a total of 14 reporters killed across the continent, has become as deadly as the Middle East," he added.
While, he said, the fall in the number of fatalities in conflict zones was something to celebrate, "more and more journalists are being assassinated for their work in democratic countries, which is a real challenge to democracy."
While fewer journalists are dying, more are ending up behind bars, according to RSF.
Some 389 were locked up in 2019, up by 12 per cent than the last year.




Nearly half were imprisoned in three countries - China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which was blamed for the gruesome murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi at its embassy in Istanbul last year.
"China, which has intensified its repression of the (mostly Muslim) Uighur minority, alone holds a third of the journalists locked up in the world," RSF said.
Meanwhile, 57 journalists are being held hostage across the globe, mostly in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine.
"There has been no notable freeing of hostages this year despite major developments in Syria," the RSF said, which has led it to fear for the worst for many of those abducted.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
49 journos murdered in 2019
BD Army peacekeepers of UN Blue Helmet patrol for peace
Death was better than seeing name on Razakar list: Tapan Kumar
BD ranks top as gender-neutral country in South Asia
Pervez Musharraf gets death
AL using Liberation War as political tool: BNP
Amid raging controversy, Ministry decides to amend Razakars’ list
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft