BD Army peacekeepers of UN Blue Helmet patrol for peace

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:22 PM
Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Mamunur Rashid back from Bunia, DRC

Shamim Reza, a soldier of Bangladesh Army of BANRDB peacekeeping forces in Democratic Republic of Congo. photo: Observer

Bangladesh Army peacekeepers of UN Blue Helmets are engaged in peace operations under BANRDB in the Northern Sector of Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).    
Shamim Reza, a soldier of Bangladeshi Army of peacekeepers under Bangladesh Rapidly Deployable Battalion (BANRDB), told the Daily Observer that the Bangladesh Army peacekeepers face challenges during ongoing peace operations at Ituri province.
The BANRDB provides day/night patrol to ensure security for local people in the Bunia area.  
Most of the soldiers do PT in the morning to keep their body fit. They also play various games in the afternoon in the playground, Shamim Reza said.
According to BANRDB sources some 14
    Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed in Bunia since 2003. At least 9 army personnel were killed in an ambush by armed groups in Bunia on February 25 in 2005.
The BANRDB troops regularly patrol villages to ensure security. Above, a patrol commander from the Bangladeshi battalion meets with the chief of Abeba village, in the Ituri Province of DRC, during a routine security patrol.
Bangladesh has a long commitment to peace and sees UN peacekeeping as a way to improve the country's image and increase its soft power, Bangladeshi army troops of Blue Helmets-the UN personnel on the ground-serve under dangerous and challenging environments.
Brig Gen Chowdhury Mohammad Azizul Haque Hazary, Sector Commander of Northern Sector of UN Peacekeeping Force in Bunia, told the Daily Observer under the Blue Helmet, which offers security to the people of Bunia in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they go on patrol, reintegrate former fighters into society and protect the local population.
Our focus is on a victim-centered approach rooted in transparency, accountability and ensuring justice, Brig Gen Hazary added.
Our objective for every peacekeeping mission is to save lives, prevent mass atrocities, set the stage for stability and sustainable peace, leave when that task is done, and from start to finish, be cost-effective, said Brig Gen Hazary.  




"As United Nations peacekeeping enters its eighth decade, we remain strongly committed to fulfilling our responsibilities to the people we serve," Brig Gen Hazary added.




