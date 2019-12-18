Amid raging controversy, Ministry decides to amend Razakars’ list





After publication of the list, International Crime Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu, a veteran freedom fighter getting allowances from the government, has raised questions over inclusion of his name among the Razakars.

At the same time, some more names of veteran Freedom Fighters and persons, who helped the Freedom Fighters during the Liberation War of 1971, were found in the lists of different places across the country. The names of gazetted freedom fighters Tapan Kumar Chakraborty and his mother Usha Chakraborty were also found in the list.

Soon, presence of some Freedom Fighters' name on the list has sparked country-wide criticism.

In this situation, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Home Ministry have taken steps to amend the list scrutinizing the applications, if any one lodges with the Ministries, and publish a final list later after necessary examinations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has also sought apology to victims. The Home Ministry also admitted it as a mistake.

On December 15 this year, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the list of 10,789 Razakars, who were appointed by the then Home Ministry as Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams. At the same time, the names of peace committee members were also included in the list.

In the statement, the Ministry said that it's working to examine the lists again to find out the mistakes. If anyone is included mistakenly, their names will be excluded after necessary scrutiny.

Earlier at a press conference held at his offices on Tuesday, International Crime Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu termed inclusion of his name in the lists as 'disappointing'.

"I get allowance from the government as a Freedom Fighter and my name is on the Razakars list! It's very unfortunate and disappointing," he said, adding, "I demand proper actions against those behind," said Tipu, who was made chief prosecutor of the ICT to try 1971 war criminals.

Tipu said he hopes that the Liberation War Affairs Ministry would realise its mistake and amend the list immediately.

At a programme on Tuesday, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said that the newly published list of local collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 will be revoked, if massive complaints of error come forward.

"The list of Razakars was prepared in the past. The Ministry published it according to the files of the Home Ministry," he said, apologising for the inclusion of Freedom Fighters in the list.

"As a Freedom Fighter, I would have been hurt as any other, if my name was found in the list. I regret this mistake," he said, confessing that the list has been published without any editing. The authorities are gathering information in this regard. The complaints will be scrutinised.

The Minister assured appropriate actions after investigation, if anyone with ill motive is involved in the disgraceful error. "It is not fair to call an innocent guilty," he added.

While talking to journalists, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the Liberation War Affairs Ministry should have properly scrutinised the list of Razakars before publishing it.

"The Liberation War Affairs Ministry didn't scrutinise the list before publishing it. It should have been scrutinised," he added.



















