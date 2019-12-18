Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:22 PM
Home Front Page

Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 411

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Tuesday. AL organised the discussion on the occasion of the 49th Victory Day. photo: pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Tuesday. AL organised the discussion on the occasion of the 49th Victory Day. photo: pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said she is still looking for an answer where all the leaders of Awami League had been when Bangabandhu was assassinated and why no-one of them came forward to play a courageous role against the killing.
"It's (Awami League) such a big organisation… so many leaders! Where had they been? Sometimes I want to know that; no-one came forward with their courage. The mass people were always with Bangabandhu," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while addressing a discussion meeting arranged marking the 49th Victory Day.
Awami League organised the discussion at Bangabandhu Interna-tional Conference Centre (BICC) here with its President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Hasina wondered why no-one of the country could know about the
assassination of Bangabandhu and why no-one took any step against the killing!
"That dead body lied on the floor of [Dhanmondi] 32, why? I didn't get that answer till today," she said.
The Prime Minister said the failure to protect Bangabandhu forced the nation to pay for the next decades. "Because, there were repeated coups, there were 18-19 coups in this country after the assassination of the Father of the Nation… there had been oppression and tortures on the leaders and activists of the party," she said.
"If anyone had come forward with one's courage then these oppressions and tortures might not have taken place, and there might not be repeated coups in the country… these repeated coups pushed the country to the verge of destruction," she said.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome address at the discussion which was addressed, among others, by AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Matia Chowdhury, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Prof Marina Jahan Kabita, Humayun Kabir and SM Mannan Kochi.    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
49 journos murdered in 2019
BD Army peacekeepers of UN Blue Helmet patrol for peace
Death was better than seeing name on Razakar list: Tapan Kumar
BD ranks top as gender-neutral country in South Asia
Pervez Musharraf gets death
AL using Liberation War as political tool: BNP
Amid raging controversy, Ministry decides to amend Razakarsâ€™ list
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretaryâ€™s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didnâ€™t provide Razakarsâ€™ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firmâ€™s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PMâ€™s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft