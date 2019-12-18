Video
Moon cinema owner gets cheque of Tk 100cr after 44 years

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The government on Tuesday handed over a cheque of around Tk 100 core as the cost of Moon Cinema land to the owner of Bangladesh Italian Marble Works Maksudul Alam at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, on this day also directed Maksudul Alam to handover the land in the name of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust through registration within Wednesday or any convenient time.
Lawyer Azmalul Hossain QC stood for Maksudul Alam while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the State.
Moon Cinema, located on Waiz Ghat Road in Old Dhaka, was handed over to the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust during the Martial Law regime of 1975-79.
    After receiving the cheque Maksudul Alam expressed his satisfaction and said, "After a long legal battle I have received an account payee cheque of Tk 992,173,074 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank."
In its judgment on a writ petition filed by Maksudul Alam, the HC in a landmark verdict on August 29 in 2005, had declared illegal and void the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. The court also directed the government to return Moon Cinema within three months in favour of Bangladesh Italian Marble Works Ltd and asked the government to take steps to release its property in its original form.
Later, on behalf of Khandaker Delowar Hossain, the then general secretary of BNP filed an appeal against the HC verdict. On February 2 in 2010 the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the High Court verdict with some observations and modifications.




On January 10 in 2012, Maksudul filed a contempt of court petition with the Supreme Court against the authorities concerned of the government and Muktijodhha Kalyan Trust for not executing the verdict.
After the Hearing on the contempt petition the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs several times to pay Tk 992,173,074 to the owner of the cinema which was assessed by a committee led by eminent engineer Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury.


