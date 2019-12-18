Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:22 PM
Home Art & Culture

Harvey Weinstein: Backlash over ‘forgotten man’ comments

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Harvey Weinstein: Backlash over ‘forgotten man’ comments

Harvey Weinstein: Backlash over ‘forgotten man’ comments

A group of women, including actors Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, have hit back at Harvey Weinstein after he described himself as "the forgotten man".
The movie mogul told the New York Post he'd been a "pioneering" force for females in cinema.
But he said no-one would remember it now due to multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.
A statement from 23 female accusers said: "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again."
It continued: "He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be."
In the interview at the weekend, the 67-year-old producer, whose alleged behaviour sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017, told the US publication: "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any film-maker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago.
"I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!
"It all got eviscerated because of what happened," he went on. "My work has been forgotten."
In response, the group of women, known as the "silence breakers", added: "He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.
"He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."




The group also includes actresses Rosanna Arquette and Jessica Barth, and Weinstein's former assistant Rowena Chiu.
The BBC has asked Weinstein's representatives for a comment.
Last week Weinstein reached a tentative $25m (£19m) settlement with dozens of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, lawyers said.
He faces a separate criminal trial next month on rape and sexual assault charges, which he also denies.    -BBC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
‘Top Gun’ trailer is giving fans all the feels
Farhan Akhtar to take part in protest against CAA in Mumbai
ABBA’s Bjorn sends Sweden’s students SOS on fake news
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Harvey Weinstein: Backlash over ‘forgotten man’ comments
5 titleholders of major pageants are all women of colour
Chhayanaut celebrates the Victory Day


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft