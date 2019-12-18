Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
‘Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh-er Shopnosarathi’ concludes

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Culture Desk

A mega exhibition titled 'Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh-er Shopnosarathi', based on the life and works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ended on December 15 at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha in the city. The concluding ceremony of the exhibition was held at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The show was jointly organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
The closing ceremony, where Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended as the chief guest, was chaired by the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky. Other special guests on the occasion were--- noted thespian Ramendu Majumdar, artist Jamal Ahmed and lawmaker Ashim Kumar.
The exhibition featured different photographs, paintings and installations based on Sheikh Hasina's life, works and her immense contributions to the country's development. The show portrayed the journey, struggles and political career of the Prime Minister and the daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through 231 photographs, 133 paintings, 5 video installations, 4 sculpture arts, 10 discussion meetings and a 32/43 feet long portrait painting of the PM. Marking the 73rd birthday of Sheikh Hasina, the exhibition started on September 28.


