

Sabina Yasmin with a new song

Sabina Yasmin is best known as a playback singer in Bengali cinema. She has won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer a record 14 times. She has recorded more than 1,500 songs for films and over 10,000 songs in total. Yasmin was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1984 and Independence Day Award in 1996 by the Government of Bangladesh.

Yasmin got her first breakthrough through the song titled Shudhu Gaan Geye Porichoy. She then started working under Altaf Mahmud in films including Anowara', 'Nayantara' and 'Taka Ana Pai'. She gradually performed along with Satya Saha, Subal Das, Khan Ataur Rahman, Ali Hossain, Alauddin Ali, Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and Gazi Mazharul Anwar.

Yasmin's sisters are singers Farida, Fauzia and Nilufar. The first song that Yasmin learned with the household harmonium was Khokon Moni Shona. In 1964, she sang regularly in Khela Ghar, a radio programme. P.C. Gomez was her classical music mentor. Musician Altaf Mahmud came to know of her singing voice while visiting her neighbour's house. She made her debut in playback singing through the song Modhu Jochnar Dipali for the film Agun Niye Khela (1967), directed by Zahir Raihan. As child artistes, she and Shahnaz Rahmatullah won awards from President Ayub Khan.

Alauddin Ali is a renowned music composer. He won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Music Director five times for the films Golapi Ekhon Traine (1978), Sundori (1979), Koshai (1980), Jogajog (1988) and Lakhe Ekta (1990). He won the Best Music Composer award for the film Laal Doriya (2002) and the Best Lyrics award for Premik (1985). He has directed music for more than 300 films.









Ali's father, Jadob Ali, was a staff artiste at the Dhaka radio station. His uncle, Sadek Ali, and cousins Dhir Ali Miah, Mansur Ali, Yunus Ali and Momotaz Uddin, were music directors and composers there during the 1960s. Ali's first film as a music director was Shondhikkhon in 1975.





Eminent singer Sabina Yasmin has given her voice to a patriotic song after a hiatus. The lyricist of the song is Shahid Rahman whereas the music and composition has been done by Alauddin Ali. The music for the song has been arranged by the noted music director Maksud Jamil Mintu. Although the recording was completed earlier, the shooting of the music video was done recently at different locations of the capital. Sabina Yasmin said that this song is a small tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to secure the independence of Bangladesh. On the occasion of the Victory Day, the music video has been released on YouTube and several TV channels on December 16.