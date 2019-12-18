Fine for honking horn in secretariat area from today





"Mobile courts will be conducted from Wednesday for honking horn in the secretariat areas," said the minister while speaking at a programme, marking the declaration of the secretariat area as 'no horn zone'.









As per the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995, the punishment for honking horn in a 'silent zone' is maximum one month jail or Tk 5,000 fine or both for the first time violators and for repetition of the same offence the punishment is maximum six months jail or Tk 10,000 fine or both, said the minister.

He also sought cooperation from all for implementing the decision.

"It is tough to implement this type of decision through only government order in the mega city like Dhaka. This can be successful if people extend their cooperation," he added.

