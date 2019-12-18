Firms'share on spot market





They are Jamuna Oil Company Limited and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited.

Trading of their shares will remain suspended on record date on December 22, 2019.

Active Fine declares 2pc cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Active Fine Ceramic Limited (Active Fine) has recommended 2 per cent cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on June 30, 2019.

The Active Fine's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held at 10:00am on December 31 at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh on VIP Road in the city's Kakrail area.

The company's record date for the AGM is tomorrow (December 19, 2019.

It has reported EPS of Tk 2.97, NAV per share of Tk 22.71 and NOCFPS of Tk 4.01 for the sane year as against Tk 3.44 (Restated and with Tax Consideration) and Tk 23.69 and Tk 2.96 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

Bangas' record date today

Trading of the shares of Bangas Limited (Bangas) will remain suspended on its record date today (December 18).

Trading of its shares will resume tomorrow (December 19) after suspension of record date.

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, sponsor of The Peninsula Chittagong Limited (Peninsula Ctg), will buy 4,00,000 shares of the company at prevailing market price (in the Public Market) through stock exchanges (DSE and CSE) within next 30 working days.

Firms' credit rating results

Aramit Cem: Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) has rated Aramit Cement Limited (Aramit Cem) as 'BBB+' in the long term and 'ST-3' in the short term along with stable outlook in consideration of its audited financials up to June 30, 2019, unaudited financials up to September 30, 2019 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information up to the date of rating declaration.

