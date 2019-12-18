Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:21 PM
Home Business

Firms'share on spot market

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Trading of the following companies'shares will       be allowed only in the spot market and block transactions will also be settled as per spot settlement cycle with benefit from today (December 18) to tomorrow (December 19).
They are Jamuna Oil Company Limited                and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited.
Trading of their shares will remain suspended on record date on December 22, 2019.
Active Fine declares 2pc cash dividend
The Board of Directors of Active Fine Ceramic Limited (Active Fine) has recommended 2 per cent cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on June 30, 2019.
The Active Fine's annual general meeting        (AGM) will be held at 10:00am on December 31 at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh on VIP Road in the city's Kakrail area.
The company's record date for the AGM is tomorrow (December 19, 2019.
It has reported EPS of Tk 2.97, NAV per share of Tk 22.71 and NOCFPS of Tk 4.01 for the sane year as against Tk 3.44 (Restated and with Tax Consideration) and Tk 23.69 and Tk 2.96 respectively for the same period of the previous year.
Bangas' record date today
Trading of the shares of Bangas Limited (Bangas) will remain suspended on its record date today (December 18).
Trading of its shares will resume tomorrow (December 19) after suspension of record date.
Peninsula Ctg's sponsor to buy shares




Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, sponsor of The Peninsula Chittagong Limited (Peninsula Ctg), will buy 4,00,000 shares of the company at prevailing market price (in the Public Market) through stock exchanges (DSE and CSE) within next 30 working days.
Firms' credit rating results
Aramit Cem: Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) has rated Aramit Cement Limited (Aramit Cem) as 'BBB+' in the long term and 'ST-3' in the short term along with stable outlook in consideration of its audited financials up to June 30, 2019, unaudited financials up to September 30, 2019 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information up to the date of rating declaration.
Aramit Cem: Credit Rating Information and         Services Limited (CRISL) has rated Aramit Cement Limited (Aramit Cem) as 'BBB+' in the long term and 'ST-3' in the short term along with stable outlook in consideration of its audited financials up to June 30, 2019, unaudited financials up to September 30, 2019 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information up to the date of rating declaration.    -SOURCE: DSE/CSE



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Firms'share on spot market
India govt working on debt issue of Air India
Gold price steadies in London
Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow
Sacklers withdrew over $10b from Purdue Pharma: NYT
US tech giants sued over cobalt mine child labour deaths
Palm oil jumps
H&M's Q-4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft