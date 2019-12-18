Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Business

Gold price steadies in London

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, Dec 17: Gold held steady on Monday as the dollar eased and investors sought clarity on the fine print of the "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China, offsetting strong gains in the equities markets.
Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,476.29 per ounce at 1540 GMT. Prices gained 1.1pc last week as the world's two largest economies negotiated ahead of another potential round of tariffs.
US gold futures was little changed at $1,480.60. "This (trade deal) does not mean things get fundamentally better; it essentially means they're not going to get any deeper into a slowdown ... There still are risks down the road," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
Elsewhere, palladium jumped 2pc to $1,969.41 an ounce. The autocatalyst metal struck an all-time high of $1,979.95 on Friday, when it also snapped a 15 session-long winning streak that saw it repeatedly breaking new records. Platinum was flat at $928.22, while silver inched 0.3pc higher to $16.99. While palladium's bull run has been underpinned by a structural deficit, platinum has been in a surplus, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said in a note.    -Reuters


