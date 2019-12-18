Video
Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS, Dec 17: Shares in European aerospace group Airbus rose on Tuesday, after archrival Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January.
Airbus shares were up 1.6per cent in early trading while those in French aerospace company Safran, a supplier to Boeing, were down 2.1per cent.
On Monday, Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, as the fallout from two fatal crashes of the grounded aircraft drags on into 2020.    -Reuters


