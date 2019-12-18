Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:21 PM
Palm oil jumps

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil rose more than one per cent on Monday, recovering from the previous session's sharp fall, supported by concerns over shortfall in supplies and tracking gains in rival soyoil prices.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 33 ringgit, or 1.2pc, at 2,878 ringgit ($690.17). It fell 1.3pc on Friday on profit-taking and a stronger ringgit.
Palm oil prices have rallied about 35pc over the past two months, hitting their highest since February 2017 on Dec 11.
 "Prices declined on Friday in response to Malaysia's export tax increase but rebounded on higher soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.    -Reuters


