GCM postpones AGM for indefinite period

GCM Resources Plc (GCM), formerly the Asia Energy has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at No. 4 Hamilton Place, Mayfair, London, on security issues.

The company in its website said on Tuesday that that the time and venue of the AGM would be announced soon. However, the company did not explain the security issues.

The GCM expects to get approve of the shareholders for its new strategy in order to move forward for implementation of the 572 million tonne Phulbari Coal Mine project which has been hanging in the balance for long due to socio-political and environmemntal issues in Bangladesh.







