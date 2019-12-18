|
Indonesia files WTO palm oil suit against EU
|
JAKARTA, Dec 17: Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation against the European Union, claiming the bloc's restrictions on palm oil-based biofuel are unfair, the latest in a series of disputes between the two sides.
The EU launched a complaint at the WTO in late November over Indonesian curbs on nickel ore exports and hit Indonesian biodiesel with tariffs last week.
The two are meanwhile seeking to forge a free trade agreement.
The European Commission concluded this year that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and should not count towards renewable energy targets.
The result is that palm oil-based diesel would not be considered a biofuel and its use in transport fuel would effectively be phased out between 2023 and 2030. -Reuters