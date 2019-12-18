Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Home Business

Indonesia files WTO palm oil suit against EU

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

JAKARTA, Dec 17: Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation against the European Union, claiming the bloc's restrictions on palm oil-based biofuel are unfair, the latest in a series of disputes between the two sides.
The EU launched a complaint at the WTO in late November over Indonesian curbs on nickel ore exports and hit Indonesian biodiesel with tariffs last week.
The two are meanwhile seeking to forge a free trade agreement.
The European Commis­­sion concluded this year that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and should not count towards renewable energy targets.




The result is that palm oil-based diesel would not be considered a biofuel and its use in transport fuel would effectively be phased out between 2023 and 2030.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Firms'share on spot market
India govt working on debt issue of Air India
Gold price steadies in London
Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow
Sacklers withdrew over $10b from Purdue Pharma: NYT
US tech giants sued over cobalt mine child labour deaths
Palm oil jumps
H&M's Q-4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretaryâ€™s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didnâ€™t provide Razakarsâ€™ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firmâ€™s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PMâ€™s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Safety and Security Integrated System
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft