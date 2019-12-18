Indonesia files WTO palm oil suit against EU





JAKARTA, Dec 17: Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation against the European Union, claiming the bloc's restrictions on palm oil-based biofuel are unfair, the latest in a series of disputes between the two sides.The EU launched a complaint at the WTO in late November over Indonesian curbs on nickel ore exports and hit Indonesian biodiesel with tariffs last week.The two are meanwhile seeking to forge a free trade agreement.The European Commis­­sion concluded this year that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and should not count towards renewable energy targets.The result is that palm oil-based diesel would not be considered a biofuel and its use in transport fuel would effectively be phased out between 2023 and 2030. -Reuters