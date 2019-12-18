Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Evaly celebrates 1st anniversary on Victory Day

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Evaly - the web-based e-commerce firm celebrated the 'Great Victory Day' on December 16 together with its first anniversary with the slogans "Victory is ours, let's move forward."
The event held at the International Convention City Bashundhara was attended by around 5,000 invited guests including 3,000 customers, hosts of sellers, elite and media professionals.
The company owner and CEO Mohammad Rassel said on this occasion that their business is only one year old but in this short time they have achieved some great successes. Subscribers registered with the platform are now over 12 lakhs with more than 25,000 sellers or merchants.
Android app has been downloaded for more than half a million times from the Google Play Store in the meantime and the biggest thing is that it has proved shopping in e-commerce is not expensive and rather most trustworthy and fits customers in the budget. Customers now believe it, he said.
More than two hundred employees are working directly with Evaly and half of them are female workers. Sellers with Evaly are also hiring their staff. "We have a lot of sellers especially in cities outside Dhaka and trying to build a business eco-system to create a sustainable  environment for e-commerce in this country" - he added.  
Russell said Evaly is a native initiative and its Facebook group has about 1.5 lac members, the largest of any e-commerce operated in Bangladesh. It would not have been possible without constant support of all stakeholders, he said.  




The festive event ended with dinner and a cultural show. Hero, TVS Bangladesh, Walton and Esquire Electronics sponsored the event. Uddom were the event partner. RTV, News24, Daily Kaler Kanta, Radio Capital, BanglaNews24, The Daily Sun; Payment Partner Bkash and SSL Commerce were media partner for the event, said a press release.


