BoJ's next move to dial back stimulus, most economists now say





But any such withdrawal of stimulus will begin from 2021 at the earliest, the survey showed, a sign that monetary policy in Japan could be in a holding pattern for the time being.

"There's a chance growth in overseas and Japanese economies could pick up next year," said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Okasan Securities.

"The yen is stable and stock prices are firm," which could allow the BOJ to hold off on expanding stimulus, he added.

Twenty-five of 41 economists, or 61per cent of the total, expect the BOJ's next move to be a withdrawal of stimulus, the poll taken between Dec. 4-16 showed. That was up from 44per cent in a survey in November.

Most of them say it could happen in 2021 or later.

Sixteen of the economists, or 39per cent, think the BOJ will top up stimulus as its next step, down from 56per cent in last month's survey.

The BOJ is set to keep monetary policy steady this week as receding fears of a disorderly Brexit and signs of progress in US-China trade talks take some pressure off the central bank to use its dwindling ammunition to underpin growth.

Japan's core consumer price index, which includes oil products but not fresh foods, is forecast to rise 0.6per cent this fiscal year and next year - well short of the BOJ's 2per cent inflation target.

Japanese policymakers have been under pressure to do more to underpin a fragile economic recovery, hit by the global trade war, typhoons and a sales tax hike that rolled out in October.

The world's third-largest economy is forecast to have shrunk by an annualized 3.2per cent in the fourth quarter, which would be the biggest contraction since April-June 2014, the poll found.









"Consumer spending is expected to worsen sharply in the current quarter as the tax increase puts a burden on households," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. -Reuters





