Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Business

Summit Power wins ICMAB award for 7th time

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Business Correspondent

Summit Power Limited has secured the first position at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2018 under the power generation category.
This is the seventh times in a row that Summit Power Limited has received this recognition from the ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) for corporate governance.
Summit Power has been consistently ICMAB award winner since 2012, according to a press release from Summit Power.
The award ceremony was held at the InterContinental, Dhaka hotel recently.
Summit Group Vice Chairman Md Farid Khan, Director Azeeza Aziz Khan, Managing Director Lt Gen (Retd) Eng Abdul Wadud, Managing Director of Summit Gazipur II Power & Summit Ace Alliance Power Eng Md Mozammel Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Dr. M. Khairul Hossain, Chairman of CABC Committee of ICMAB Mohammad Ali Newaz FCMA, and President of ICMAB M. Abul Kalam Mazumdar FCMA were also present among the dignitaries.
Summit Power Limited is the leading independent power producer (IPP) of Bangladesh and a publicly listed AAA rated company. It is part of Summit Group that has combined 1,941 MW installed capacity and supplies electricity to the National Power Grid.
Summit Group has received five consecutive the best power plant awards from government of Bangladesh since 2013. It has been consistent in issuing dividend since its enlistment in both the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges in 2005.
Since 2007, the award was introduced as a noble initiative to recognize the invaluable contribution made by the corporate entities in Bangladesh's different sectors and encourage increased competitiveness among the enterprises for better efficiency.


