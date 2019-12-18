Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Home Business

European shares fall on Unilever sales warning

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, Dec 17: European shares paused after a record run on Tuesday as a sales warning from Unilever and concerns that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson could take a hard stance on the transition period for Brexit dented UK stocks.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.2per cent by 0817 GMT, handing back gains after its strongest rally in nearly a year on Monday after reports that Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The UK's domestically-focused mid-cap index .FTMC was down 1.1per cent.
Europe's personal & household goods sector .SXQP fell 1.9per cent.
    -Reuters


