Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:19 PM
Home Business

Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20pc

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

MEXICO CITY , Dec 17: The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20per cent, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control.
 "We continue to gradually recover the value that the minimum salary has lost over time without creating instability, without creating inflation," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. "This is an important increase."
The daily minimum wage will be 123.22 pesos ($6.36) in 2020; in the northern border region, where it was raised by 5per cent, it will be 185.56 pesos. Nearly 11 million Mexican workers earn the equivalent of a minimum wage.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office in December 2018, has vowed to close the wage gap in a country where almost half of the population lives in poverty.
Mexico increased the minimum wage by 16per cent this year, during which inflation eased to 2.97per cent in November, just below the central bank's target of 3per cent.
But, core inflation, which strips out some volatile elements, was higher last month at 3.65per cent.
"In the past, real wage growth had been generally aligned with productivity," economists at JPMorgan wrote in a note issued ahead of the decision.
"The new wage policy has opened a significant wedge between the two, which eventually will likely create economic imbalances."
The central bank, known as Banxico, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In its most recent minutes, some Banxico members raised uncertainty around changes to the minimum wage.
However, experts said a significant change to the minimum wage could put the breaks on the central bank's trend of cutting interest rates, which were cut from 8.25per cent at the end of last year to 7.50per cent.
Banxico will likely cut interest rates again on Thursday, to 7.25per cent, according to a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. At the end of 2020, the rate could be at 6.50per cent.
Experts also said that a significant increase of the minimum wage would put pressure on salaries in the formal economy, a dynamic called a "lighthouse effect" that is difficult to calculate but usually drives up inflation.
"There's no consensus on what effects this will have on other wages or how it will affect core inflation," said Benito Berber, chief economist for Latin America at Natixis.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Firms'share on spot market
India govt working on debt issue of Air India
Gold price steadies in London
Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow
Sacklers withdrew over $10b from Purdue Pharma: NYT
US tech giants sued over cobalt mine child labour deaths
Palm oil jumps
H&M's Q-4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Safety and Security Integrated System
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft