Asian stocks ride Wall Street wave to 18-month peak





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1per cent to its highest since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei .N225 touched its firmest in more than year, while markets from Shanghai .CSI300 to Seoul .KS11 and Hong Kong. HSI all rose by more than a per cent point.

Oil hovered near three-month highs in anticipation of growing demand from the world's biggest economies.

Yet with no fresh news on the trade front, the euphoria did not extend into the debt or currency markets, where movements were slight.

Futures also pointed to a flat open in Europe and a steady start to Tuesday in New York. FDXc1 ESc1 FTSE futures FFIc1 were down 0.3per cent.

"People are looking to close the year on a good note," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"I think that these are far more opportunistic than they are conviction trades, so they tend to be a little bit more prone to taking profits," he added.

The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing reached last week will double US exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Monday.

The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement.

It is not yet signed, and the Chinese side have been more circumspect in their praise, but US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said over the weekend it is "totally done". At the same time, Monday data showed growth in China's industrial and retail sectors beat expectations in November.

The three major US stock indexes rose modestly, but posted record closing highs. So did the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

In Britain, the FTSE 100 .FTSE had its biggest daily gain in almost a year. But after the closing bell some familiar fears returned.

ITV reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his huge majority to reinstate a hard deadline for quitting the European Union at the end of next year, again raising the specter of a chaotic "hard" Brexit.

Sterling GBP= fell 0.6per cent, before recovering slightly.

Elsewhere currency markets were more pensive in the absence of many of the fine details of the trade deal. The U.S dollar recouped some of Monday's losses, though moves were modest.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries US10YT=RR bounced a little overnight, but drifted lower in Asian trade to 1.8644per cent.









Several Chinese officials told Reuters the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in text did not re-escalate tensions.

Still, trade optimism kept the Chinese yuan on the strong side of 7 per dollar CNH=. -Reuters



SYDNEY, Dec 17: Santa came early to Asia's stock markets on Tuesday as trade deal optimism, positive economic signals in China and Wall Street's rally sent shares to an 18-month high, while familiar Brexit worries knocked sterling.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1per cent to its highest since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei .N225 touched its firmest in more than year, while markets from Shanghai .CSI300 to Seoul .KS11 and Hong Kong. HSI all rose by more than a per cent point.Oil hovered near three-month highs in anticipation of growing demand from the world's biggest economies.Yet with no fresh news on the trade front, the euphoria did not extend into the debt or currency markets, where movements were slight.Futures also pointed to a flat open in Europe and a steady start to Tuesday in New York. FDXc1 ESc1 FTSE futures FFIc1 were down 0.3per cent."People are looking to close the year on a good note," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore."I think that these are far more opportunistic than they are conviction trades, so they tend to be a little bit more prone to taking profits," he added.The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing reached last week will double US exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Monday.The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement.It is not yet signed, and the Chinese side have been more circumspect in their praise, but US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said over the weekend it is "totally done". At the same time, Monday data showed growth in China's industrial and retail sectors beat expectations in November.The three major US stock indexes rose modestly, but posted record closing highs. So did the pan-European STOXX 600 index.In Britain, the FTSE 100 .FTSE had its biggest daily gain in almost a year. But after the closing bell some familiar fears returned.ITV reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his huge majority to reinstate a hard deadline for quitting the European Union at the end of next year, again raising the specter of a chaotic "hard" Brexit.Sterling GBP= fell 0.6per cent, before recovering slightly.Elsewhere currency markets were more pensive in the absence of many of the fine details of the trade deal. The U.S dollar recouped some of Monday's losses, though moves were modest.The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries US10YT=RR bounced a little overnight, but drifted lower in Asian trade to 1.8644per cent.Several Chinese officials told Reuters the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in text did not re-escalate tensions.Still, trade optimism kept the Chinese yuan on the strong side of 7 per dollar CNH=. -Reuters