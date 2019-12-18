Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister

Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Business

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed Tuesday said that they he was still uncertain about the opening of Malaysian labour market.
"We don't know when the labour market in Malaysia will be opened. But we are trying our best," the minister told a press conference at his office in Dhaka ahead of International Migrants Day.
Responding to a query about the delay of opening Malaysian labour market, Minister Imran said that the process is halted by the Malaysian government, not by Bangladesh.
"A date was fixed for signing a deal but later it was postponed as per request of the Malaysian government," added the minister.
About the harassment of women workers in Saudi Arabia, Minister Imran said they have already talked with the officials of KSA and expressed his hope that all of the problems will be resolved soon.
He said that his ministry is trying to collect the autopsy report of the workers whose bodies came to Bangladesh from KSA.
The minister expressed his hope that they will earn more remittance this year than the previous year.
The ministry also informed that they will award 42 non-Bangladeshi residences to CIP (commercially important person) cards in recognition of their contribution to boost up the country's economy.


