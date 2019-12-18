19th span of Padma Bridge to be installed today

The 19th span of the 6.15-kilometre long Padma Bridge would be installed on the 21st and the 22nd pillars at Janjira point in the district today (Wednesday).

"The 150-meter long '4-C' span will be installed on the 21th and 22th pillars tomorrow noon and thus with this 2850 meters of the main structure of the mega bridge will be visible," Engineer Humayun Kabir of the bridge project told reporters in Munshiganj on Tuesday.

Another 20th new span titled '3-F' is expected to be installed on the 18th and 19th pillars of the bridge at the Mawa end by December 28 or 29.

Earlier on October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.





